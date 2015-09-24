Judge files lawsuit to block agency’s disciplinary hearing

ELIZABETH CITY (AP) — A chief resident Superior Court judge in northeastern North Carolina has filed a lawsuit to block the state agency that regulates attorneys’ conduct from holding a disciplinary hearing against him.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports (http://bit.ly/1OVtKZ5) Judge Jerry Tillett filed the lawsuit in Dare County Superior Court on Sept. 11. The lawsuit names both the N.C. State Bar and N.C. Judicial Standards Commission as co-defendants.

Tillett’s attorney says his client can’t get a fair hearing from the commission because its chairman, who selects the hearing panel’s members, is the attorney for Kill Devil Hills.

Tillett’s ongoing dispute with the town is at the heart of the Bar’s complaint, which says Tillett misused his judicial authority during a dispute with town officials over the police department.