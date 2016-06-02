Quantcast
Supreme Court unexpectedly wades into Tillett-State Bar dispute (access required)

By: David Donovan June 2, 2016

In an unexpected reversal, the North Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to hear a dispute between the state bar and Dare County Superior Judge Jerry Tillett over whether the bar has the authority to discipline sitting judges over conduct for which the judge has already been disciplined by the state’s Judicial Standards Commission. The May 28 ...

