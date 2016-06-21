Quantcast
Feds weighed in on NC bill defining practice of law (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz June 21, 2016

Federal regulators sent a letter to North Carolina lawmakers touting the benefits of interactive legal software days before the General Assembly unanimously passed a bill that excludes websites such as LegalZoom.com from the statutory definition of the practice of law. The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division issued the joint statement on ...

