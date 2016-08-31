Quantcast
Justices concerned over bar's power to discipline judges



By: David Donovan August 31, 2016

The North Carolina State Bar argued that it has the authority to discipline judges for judicial misconduct to the justices of the state’s Supreme Court on Aug. 30. But members of the court pressed the attorneys in the case on how any rules they lay down in the case of Dare County Superior Court Judge ...

