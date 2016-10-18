Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Suspension – Disrupting Tribunals – Dishonesty (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Suspension – Disrupting Tribunals – Dishonesty (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 18, 2016

North Carolina State Bar v. Sutton (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-342-16, 46 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from the Disciplinary Hearing Commission. N.C. App. Holding: Given defendant’s rude, disruptive and dishonest statements and actions, as well as his stated refusal to change, the Disciplinary Hearing Commission of the State Bar showed that suspension of defendant’s law license ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo