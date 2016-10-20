Quantcast
First Amendment won't stop bar discipline (access required)

First Amendment won't stop bar discipline (access required)

By: David Donovan October 20, 2016

The First Amendment right to free speech does not immunize attorneys from disciplinary action for statements made outside of a courtroom setting, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. The North Carolina State Bar properly exercised its discretion in suspending a Greenville attorney for five years due to a pattern of uncivil behavior, the court ...

