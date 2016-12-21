Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Child Custody – Guardianship – District Court Action (access required)

Domestic Relations – Child Custody – Guardianship – District Court Action (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 21, 2016

Corbett v. Lynch (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-412-16, 8 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Davidson County District Court (April Wood, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Once the defendant-aunt was named as the orphaned minor children’s general guardian, the district court properly dismissed the plaintiff-stepmother’s custody case as moot, since general guardianship includes custody of the ward. We affirm ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo