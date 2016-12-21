Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Previous Cases (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Previous Cases (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 21, 2016

In re J.A.M. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-416-16, 10 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County District Court (Louis Trosch, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though the infant’s parents had previously been involved in (separate) domestic violence situations, and even though the respondent-mother failed to ask the father about an alleged assault on his sister, there ...

