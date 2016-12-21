Quantcast
They Said It: A cat call from the court (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 21, 2016

“Because the majority declines to address the statute of limitations issue, not only does it leave Plaintiff’s underlying negligence claim, like Schrödinger’s cat, in a state where it may be alive or dead, but it fails to disabuse all concerned of the notion that an amendment to Plaintiff’s complaint would need to relate back to ...

