Tort/Negligence – Auto Accident – Damages – Leased Vehicle – Loss of Use – Diminution of Value (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 21, 2016

Mauney v. Carroll (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-421-16, 8 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Burke County Superior Court (Yvonne Mims-Evans, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though plaintiff did not own the Porsche he was driving when defendant allegedly damaged it, since he owned a lease interest in the car and was unable to use it for ...

