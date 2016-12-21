Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / You callin’ me a liar? (access required)

You callin’ me a liar? (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz December 21, 2016

A certified public accountant in Charlotte who is taking on the North Carolina Board of CPA Examiners has asked a state Business Court judge to remove the agency’s in-house counsel from the case because he allegedly called her a liar. The CPA, Belinda Johnson, also argues in her Dec. 20 motion to disqualify CPA board staff ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo