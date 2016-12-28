Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation — Disability – Form 63 – Medical Only – Futility (access required)

Workers’ Compensation — Disability – Form 63 – Medical Only – Futility (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 28, 2016

O’Neal v. Inline Fluid Power, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 15-16-0525, 27 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The legislature has always provided for two distinct components of a workers’ compensation award: payment for the cost of medical care – “medical compensation” – and indemnity benefits for financial loss other ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo