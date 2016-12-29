Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Double Jeopardy – Attempted Murder Indictment – Incomplete – Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter – Contested Mistrial (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 29, 2016

  State v. Schalow (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-434-16, 31 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Henderson County Superior Court (Mark Powell, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The original indictment against defendant was insufficient to allege attempted murder, but it was sufficient to allege the lesser included offense of attempted voluntary manslaughter. Since the insufficiency of the indictment was ...

