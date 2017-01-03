Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Attempted Second-Degree Rape – No-Contact Order – Victim's Children

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 3, 2017

State v. Barnett (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-017-17, 16 pp.) (Robin Hudson, J.) Appealed from Rockingham County Superior Court (Edwin Wilson, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: A no-contact order under G.S. § 15A-1340.50 is intended to protect only the victim of a sexual assault; third parties may not be ...

