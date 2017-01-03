Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 3, 2017

State v. Moir (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-003-17, 31 pp.) (Sam Ervin IV, J.) Appealed from Catawba County Superior Court (Richard Boner, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: In deciding whether federal law would permit defendant’s removal from the sex offender registry, the trial court erred in applying the “circumstance-specific ...

