Acquitted suspect can sue SBI agents for distress (access required)

By: David Donovan January 4, 2017

A Clemmons dentist who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife in 2009 can sue two SBI agents for intentional infliction of emotional distress, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Dec. 21. The court unanimously upheld the portion of a 2014 ruling by the state’s Court of Appeals allowing the IIED suit, but voted 5-2 to ...

