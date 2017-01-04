Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Eighth Amendment – 17-Year-Old Defendant – Life Without Parole (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 4, 2017

State v. Young (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-002-17, 13 pp.) (Barbara Jackson, J.) Appealed from Buncombe County Superior Court (Mark Powell, J.) N.C. S. Ct. Holding: In 1999, defendant was sentenced to life without parole for a murder that he committed when he was 17 years old. Former G.S. § 15A-1380.5 requires a superior court judge to ...

