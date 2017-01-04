Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Felony Murder – Perfect & Imperfect Self-Defense – Lesser-Included Offenses – Aggressor Doctrine (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 4, 2017

State v. Juarez (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-014-17, 14 pp.) (Cheri Beasley, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Robert Hobgood, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: Perfect self-defense may be a defense to an underlying felony, thereby defeating a felony murder charge; however, imperfect self-defense is not available as ...

