Criminal Practice – Guilty Plea – Knowing & Voluntary – Motion to Proceed – Waiver

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 4, 2017

State v. Ross (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-012-17, 11 pp.) (Cheri Beasley, J.) Appealed from Cleveland County Superior Court (James Morgan, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: Although defendant contends that he filed a G.S. § 15A-711 motion to proceed that was never heard, since (1) defendant signed a plea ...

