Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property – Condemnation – Civil Practice – Appeals – Interlocutory – Parcel Unity (access required)

Real Property – Condemnation – Civil Practice – Appeals – Interlocutory – Parcel Unity (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 4, 2017

Department of Transportation v. Riddle (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-005-17, 12 pp.) (Linda Stephens, J.) Appealed from Cumberland County Superior Court (Mary Ann Tally, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where (1) the parties do not contest title or what land is being contemned, (2) the trial court’s order does not address damages, and (3) the parties appeal the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo