Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property – Driveway Easement – Prior Use & Necessity (access required)

Real Property – Driveway Easement – Prior Use & Necessity (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 4, 2017

Adelman v. Gantt (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-003-17, 19 pp.) (Wanda Btyant, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County District Court (Karen Eady-Williams, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where (1) the parties’ adjacent lots were once owned by the same person; (2) for the 40 years before plaintiff acquired his lot, defendant’s mother owned it, and she –and only she ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo