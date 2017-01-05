Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Standing – Tort/Negligence – Trusts & Estates – Undue Influence & Competency (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Standing – Tort/Negligence – Trusts & Estates – Undue Influence & Competency (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 5, 2017

Finks v. Middleton (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-006-17, 20 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) (Richard Dietz, J., concurring) Appealed from Rockingham County Superior Court (Michael Duncan, J.) N.C. App. Holding: This tort action and plaintiff’s caveat proceeding both raise issues concerning the parties’ mother’s capacity to execute estate planning documents. Absent an immediate appeal of the trial court’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo