Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Reconciliation – Contempt Motion – Jurisdiction (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Reconciliation – Contempt Motion – Jurisdiction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 5, 2017

Hogue v. Hogue (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-007-17, 6 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.)  Appealed from Lincoln County District Court (Jeannette Reeves, J.) N.C. App. Holding: After the parties separated, obtained an equitable distribution order, reconciled for three years, and separated again, plaintiff sought an order holding defendant in contempt for failing to abide by the equitable distribution ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo