Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Auto – UIM – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitation – Subrogation (access required)

Insurance – Auto – UIM – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitation – Subrogation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 5, 2017

North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Hull (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-009-17, 37 pp.) (Wendy Enochs, J.) (John Tyson, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Davidson County Superior Court (Mark Klass, J.) N.C. App. Holding: After being injured in a multi-car accident, defendants accepted the liability limits from an underinsured motorist, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo