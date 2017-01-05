Quantcast
Judge reprimanded for presiding over his own complaint (access required)

By: David Donovan January 5, 2017

It was not quite a case of one person serving as judge, jury and executioner—more like judge, complainant, and recipient of restitution. A Craven County district court judge has been reprimanded by the North Carolina Supreme Court after presiding over a criminal case in which he was the complainant and received $3,000 in restitution from the ...

