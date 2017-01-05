Quantcast
Real Property – Inverse Condemnation – Private Use – Municipal – Constitutional (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 5, 2017

Wilkie v. City of Boiling Springs Lakes (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-014-17, 18 pp.) (Linda Stephens, J.) Appealed from Brunswick County Superior Court (Ebern Watson III, J.) N.C. App. Holding: G.S. § 40A-51 defines when the remedy of an inverse condemnation action is available against a public condemnor, and § 40A-51 limits its application to action taken ...

