Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Civil Practice – Rule 9(j) Certification – Missing Language – Motion to Amend – Futility – No Relation Back (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 5, 2017

Vaughan v. Mashburn (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-012-17, 19 pp.) (Linda Stephens, J.) Appealed from Iredell County Superior Court (Stanley Allen, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though plaintiff’s expert reviewed her medical care and her medical records, since his N.C. R. Civ. P. 9(j) certification said only that he had reviewed her medical care and did not ...

