Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Ordinary Negligence Claim – Medical Malpractice – Rule 9(j) – Patient’s Fall (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Ordinary Negligence Claim – Medical Malpractice – Rule 9(j) – Patient’s Fall (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 5, 2017

Gause v. New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-008-17, 20 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from New Hanover County Superior Court (Charles Henry, J.) N.C. App. Holding: An x-ray technician had to make a clinical judgment in deciding whether to have an elderly patient stand up for an x-ray; therefore, regardless of whether the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo