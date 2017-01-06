Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / New hands on the tiller: Josh Stein sworn in as AG (access required)

New hands on the tiller: Josh Stein sworn in as AG (access required)

By: David Donovan January 6, 2017

When Josh Stein was inaugurated as North Carolina Attorney General on Jan. 1, it marked the first time in 16 years that the state had sworn in a new attorney general. Stein, formerly a senior deputy attorney general and most recently a state senator from Wake County and attorney at Smith Moore Leatherwood, narrowly won ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo