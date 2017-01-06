Quantcast
Rules don't apply to non-judicial foreclosures (access required)

Rules don’t apply to non-judicial foreclosures (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher January 6, 2017

The Rules of Civil Procedure and doctrines of res judicata and collateral estoppel don’t apply to a non-judicial foreclosure proceeding, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. Where a foreclosure was “dismissed with prejudice” by a superior court judge, that ruling was in error, the court found. The high court explicitly overruled any case law that implies ...

