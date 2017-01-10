Quantcast
Civil Practice – Guardianship – Nunc pro tunc Orders – Ward's Death – Void Orders (access required)

Civil Practice – Guardianship – Nunc pro tunc Orders – Ward’s Death – Void Orders (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 10, 2017

In re Thompson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-017-17, 17 pp.) (Douglas McCullough, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Patrice Hinnant, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Failing to enter an order is a clerical error; therefore, the clerk of superior court could enter the order appointing a guardian for the ward and related orders nunc pro tunc to ...

