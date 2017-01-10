Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Service of Process – By Publication – Due Diligence – Records Searches & Service Attempts (access required)

Civil Practice – Service of Process – By Publication – Due Diligence – Records Searches & Service Attempts (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 10, 2017

City of Greensboro v. Fewell (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-001-17, 15 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (Richard Gottlieb, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The plaintiff-city searched public voting records, the local telephone directory, various internet directories, and tax records; paid a locator service to conduct a search; attempted service of process by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo