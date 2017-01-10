Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Marital Mortgage – Post-Separation Payments – Divisible Property (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 10, 2017

Henderson v. Henderson (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-004-17, 8 pp.) (Ann Marie Calabria, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County District Court (Jena Culler, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Where plaintiff used his separate funds to make post-separation interest payments on the mortgage on the marital residence, the trial court properly classified these payments as divisible property and distributed ...

