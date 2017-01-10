Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 10, 2017

Gentry v. Brooks (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-003-17, 14 pp.) (Ann Marie Calabria, J.) Appealed from Madison County Superior Court (Gary Gavenus, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even if the trial court erred in admitting a plat into evidence, respondents cannot show prejudice because petitioner’s expert used the map as the basis for his testimony. We affirm judgment ...

