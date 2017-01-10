Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 10, 2017

Crowder v. Baldor Electric (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-002-17, 17 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Where there was sufficient evidence that plaintiff simply passed out at work, the Industrial Commission correctly declined to apply the unexplained fall doctrine. We affirm the Commission’s denial of benefits. Under Hollar v. Montclair Furniture Co., ...

