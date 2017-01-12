Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal – Zoning – Notice & Hearings – Process Resolution (access required)

Municipal – Zoning – Notice & Hearings – Process Resolution (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 12, 2017

Pittsboro Matters, Inc. v. Town of Pittsboro (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-018-17, 27 pp.) (Wendy Enochs, J.) Appealed from Chatham County Superior Court (Paul Ridgeway, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The defendant-town could adopt its small-area-plan review and approval process without the notice and public hearings required by G.S. § 160A-364 because the adopted process merely administers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo