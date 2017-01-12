Quantcast
Real Property – Installment Sales Contract – Overpayment – Title Transfer – Civil Practice – Interlocutory Appeal (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 12, 2017

Pass v. Brown (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-017-17, 15 pp.) (Linda Stephens, J.) Appealed from Davidson County Superior Court (Theodore Royster Jr., J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even though the parties’ installment sales contract allows the number of rental payments to exceed the purchase price, this does not create an ambiguity. The fact that the contract defines ...

