Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation – Disability – Job Search Futility – Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist’s Testimony – Other Evidence (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Disability – Job Search Futility – Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist’s Testimony – Other Evidence (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 12, 2017

Neckles v. Harris Teeter (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-016-17, 12 pp.) (Ann Marie Calabria, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even though a vocational rehabilitation specialist testified only that it would be “difficult” to place plaintiff in a job, the Industrial Commission erred when it limited its conclusion regarding disability to this testimony ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo