Criminal Practice – Competency to Stand Trial – Assist in Defense – Inability to Stay Awake (access required)

Criminal Practice – Competency to Stand Trial – Assist in Defense – Inability to Stay Awake (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 19, 2017

State v. Mobley (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-029-17, 18 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Gaston County Superior Court (Carla Archie, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though the trial court’s colloquy with defendant revealed that he understood the nature and object of the proceedings against him and comprehended his own situation in reference to the proceedings, since ...

