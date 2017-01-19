Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Attorneys – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Search & Seizure – Automobile Exception – Miranda Warnings – Spontaneous Statement

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 19, 2017

State v. Burton (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-025-17, 15 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from Buncombe County Superior Court (Marvin Pope Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: There was no evidence that defendant’s vehicle was incapable of movement at the time it was the subject of a warrantless search by Officer Joshua Kingry (after he saw marijuana in ...

