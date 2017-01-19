Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Larceny from the Person – Sleeping Victims – Separate Offenses (access required)

Criminal Practice – Larceny from the Person – Sleeping Victims – Separate Offenses (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 19, 2017

State v. Greene (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-027-17, 16 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Onslow County Superior Court (John Nobles Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: Defendant took items from two women who were sleeping in a hospital waiting room and was convicted of larceny from the person. The state essentially concedes that the victims’ purses were ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo