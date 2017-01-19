Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Free Wi-Fi for everyone (access required)

Free Wi-Fi for everyone (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 19, 2017

Lawyers, litigants, looky-loos and just about anyone else who happens to be wandering around the Mecklenburg County Courthouse with a cellphone, laptop or some other similar gadget now has access to free, high-speed wireless internet. The county budgeted $59,700 for fiscal year 2016-17 to pay for the new Wi-Fi network, which took Charter Communications several months ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo