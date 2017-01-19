Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / IRS need not explain rejection of a deduction (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey January 19, 2017

Even though the Internal Revenue Service failed adequately to explain its decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the IRS’ rejection of $117.8 million in salary and wage deductions claimed by a defense contractor. QinetiQ U.S. Holdings Inc. maintained that it was entitled to a tax deduction for the value of the stock ...

