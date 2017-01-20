Quantcast
N.C. Senate kills 'graveyard' committee (access required)

N.C. Senate kills ‘graveyard’ committee (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey January 20, 2017

North Carolina Senate committee widely known as a “graveyard” where unpopular bills went to die has itself been killed. The Senate Ways & Means Committee was often used by Republicans to troll Democrats because it almost never held meetings and rarely considered legislation, making it the perfect place for GOP leaders to send bills they wanted ...

