Contract – Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Office Space – Letter of Intent & Draft Lease – Duty to Negotiate in Good Faith – Tort/Negligence – Interference with Prospective Economic Advantage (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 24, 2017

Remi Holdings, LLC v. IX WR 3023 HSBC Way L.P. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-004-17, 20 pp.) (Louis Bledson III, J.) 2016 NCBC 96 Holding: The parties’ letter of intent left certain details for their proposed lease undecided; furthermore, the letter of intent repeatedly emphasizes its nonbinding nature and makes its terms contingent upon a buyout of ...

