Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Bank Transfers – Corporate Shareholder – Acceptance of Service (access required)

Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Bank Transfers – Corporate Shareholder – Acceptance of Service (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 25, 2017

Gao v. Sinova Specialties, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-007-17, 11 pp.) (Michael Robinson, J.) 2016 NCBC 102 Holding: The only “contact” that defendant Calder Overseas, a British Virgin Islands company, had with North Carolina was one transaction where funds from a North Carolina company were transferred from its North Carolina bank account to a Hong Kong ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo