Contract – Manufacturer Representatives – Independent Contractor – Poached Client (access required)

Contract – Manufacturer Representatives – Independent Contractor – Poached Client (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 25, 2017

Daniel Group, Inc. v. American Sales & Marketing, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-005=17, 30 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2016 NCBC 97 Holding: An oral contract that allowed the defendant-independent contractors to compete with plaintiff was not breached when defendants lured a large part of the business of one of plaintiff’s clients away from plaintiff. Defendants’ motion to ...

