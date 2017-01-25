Quantcast
Contract – Release – Procurement by Fraud – Derivative Action – Damages (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 25, 2017

Shaw v. Gee (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-006-17, 19 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2016 NCBC 101 Holding: In winding up their combined business affairs, plaintiff Shaw (plaintiff) and defendant entered into a release that was broad enough to encompass plaintiff’s current derivative action on behalf of their limited liability company; nevertheless, plaintiff can maintain this derivative ...

