Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Judgment on the Pleadings – Trusts & Estates – LLC Ownership – Member’s Death (access required)

Civil Practice – Judgment on the Pleadings – Trusts & Estates – LLC Ownership – Member’s Death (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 26, 2017

Estate of Schwarz v. Schwarz (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-011-17, 11 pp.) (James Gale, C.J.) 2016 NCBC 106 Holding: There are two sets of documents purporting to direct what happens when a limited liability company member dies. With regard to one of the documents that is more favorable to the plaintiff-estate (Exhibit B), defendant has admitted that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo