Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Forged Checks – Failed Reclamation Projects (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Forged Checks – Failed Reclamation Projects (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 26, 2017

Zagaroli v. Neill (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-010-17, 20 pp.) (Michael Robinson, J.) 2016 NCBC 105 Holding: Although defendants allege that plaintiff forged defendant Neill’s name on 26 of defendant Reclamation, LLC’s checks made out to plaintiff, defendants do not allege the specific time, place or content of plaintiff’s purported false representations. Accordingly, defendants have not pleaded ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo